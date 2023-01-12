Treating the roads is a multi step endeavor.

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

The upcoming winter storm could lead to some of us getting a few inches of snow, and some might be wondering how the Department of Transportation treat the roads.

The act of removing snow and ice from the roads is a process best broken down into a few parts.

About 48 hours ahead of a storm, anti-icing begins, where the department of transportation applies chemicals to prevent snow and ice from covering the roads.

The most common chemical used in this first step is liquid sodium chloride, also known as brine, which aids in preventing the snow and ice from sticking to the roads.

Once the snowstorm starts, de-icing begins and salt is laid out, working best in temperatures above 20 degrees.

Plowing the roads is also a part of the de-icing process, and begins after one inch of snow has fallen on the roads.

After temperatures drop below 20 degrees, sand is usually mixed with the salt to create extra traction, and help break up any ice forming.

Another part of the process is pre-wetting. This is when the dry chemicals like salt are treated with liquids before going on the roads. This helps the salt get to work faster, making them extremely useful during the storm.

In really bad situations where temperatures drop well below 20 degrees liquid calcium chloride is used to melt snow and ice.

Areas that receive more treatment include bridges and overpasses, as the air blowing above and below the roads can cause the roads to get colder faster, which is why you see those signs saying “Bridge ices before road”

If you find yourself on the road behind a vehicle treating the road, slow down, and don’t follow too close to the truck, as treatment chemicals can make the road a little slick after application.

