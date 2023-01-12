Tazewell County Animal Shelter has very own “Grumpy Cat”

“Zero days” since Tazewell Cat smacked someone!
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) -You’ve probably heard of “Grumpy Cat.” It was an online sensation for years, and there were many memes with the cat’s face on it. Well, Tazewell now has its very own “Grumpy Cat!” His name is Milo, and right now, he’s living at the Tazewell County Animal Shelter. Anyone who visits the shelter will also see a sign by Milo that says “My name is Milo. It has been zero days since I smacked someone for no reason!” The shelter says they noticed early on that Milo was not scared of humans but likes to remind them who is boss – without using his claws though. He’s not mean, just grumpy.

“We thought it would be cute to put a little sign on his cage to see if we could make it a few days. We have yet to make it past zero days. So... He’s not a bad boy, he’s not mean, he’s just a little mischievous,” says Ginny Dawson, Director of the Tazewell County Animal Shelter.

We gave Milo a chance to defend himself against these allegations, but no luck. However, he acted politely throughout our visit. In fact, he seemed to enjoy the attention (or at least knew to play nice for the camera).

