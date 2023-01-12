Rain will change to snow overnight-Friday; cold and windy to end the week

Slick roads will be possible as we move toward the weekend
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(WVVA WEATHER)

Through sundown, t-storms could produce locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds, but the severe threat should stay minimal. Tonight, showers/any t-storms will gradually make the transition over to snow after midnight as winds shift out of the northwest into early Friday.

(WVVA WEATHER)

Upslope snow showers look likely on and off throughout the day Friday, eventually winding down through Saturday AM. While not a major storm, we could see generally 1-3″ across our western facing slopes, with locally higher amounts possible, especially across western Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties.

(WVVA WEATHER)

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR NW POCAHONTAS, WESTERN GREENBRIER, FAYETTE, SUMMERS, RALEIGH, MERCER, WYOMING, MCDOWELL, BUCHANAN, and TAZEWELL COUNTIES FROM 4 AM FRIDAY UNTIL 7 AM SATURDAY.

(WVVA WEATHER)

Temps will hit the 30s tonight, and stay in the 30s throughout the day Friday. Friday night, temps will hit the 20s and teens, and will hover in the 20s and 30s throughout the day Saturday. SLICK ROADS will be possible at times, especially Friday night-early Sat when we are below freezing.

(WVVA WEATHER)

Wind will also be another issue, we’ll see gusts from 20-40 MPH at times tonight-Saturday, and wind chills will likely be in the single digits for many waking up Saturday AM.

(WVVA WEATHER)

Clouds will break and we will dry out Saturday evening. We should be sunny and seasonable on Sunday, with highs around the 40-degree mark. MLK DAY looks warmer, with highs in the upper 40s-low 50s.

(WVVA WEATHER)

STAY TUNED!

