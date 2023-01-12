A powerful cold front will bring rain and storms today and snow tomorrow

We are starting off dry this morning with cloudy skies. Eventually, rain and even a few thunderstorms will make their way into the region this afternoon/evening. Storms could produce some heavy downpours and gusty winds. Most will top off in the 50s this afternoon; however, some 60s are possible for the lower elevations and areas north of I-64 will stay colder.

Rain and even a few rumbles of thunder will continue this evening. Late tonight is when rain will start to transition over to snow. Temperatures will drop sharply tonight into the 30s for most. We’ll be windy as well with gusts upwards of 25-35 mph at times.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED AND WILL GO INTO EFFECT LATE TONIGHT THORUGH SATURDAY MORNING FOR TAZEWELL, MERCER, SUMMERS, BUCHANAN, MCDOWELL, WYOMING, RALEIGH, FAYETTE, WESTERN GREENBRIER, AND WESTERN POCAHONTAS COUNTIES. ACCUMULATING SNOW WILL LEAD TO SLICK ROAD CONDITIONS FRIDAY-SATURDAY MORNING.

Snow will fall at times Friday through Saturday morning. We are NOT looking at a major storm, but accumulating snow along our western facing slopes will make for some slick conditions on area roadways on Friday and Saturday morning. Most will pick up 1-3″ of snow; however, higher amounts are expected for the higher elevations and lower amounts for our eastern facing slopes and parts of our lower elevations.

Temperatures will be much colder as we wrap up the week. High temperatures on Friday and Saturday will only top off in the 20s and 30s with lows in the teens and 20s. We’ll be windy as well which will make it feel even colder. Wind chills in the teens and single digits are expected across the region on Friday night/Saturday morning.

We’ll dry out and warm up for the rest of our MLK weekend on Sunday and Monday. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

