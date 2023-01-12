Mercer County mobile home residents defiant against lot rent hike

By Ben Schwartz
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Mobile home lot renters in Mercer County said Thursday, they had seen many neighbors forced out of their homes following a near-doubling of many rent prices last Dec. 1.

The hike impacted more than a half-dozen mobile home parks in the county, and some renters defiantly tell WVVA as of Thursday, they continued to pay their original, pre-hike rent price.

“It’s such a stressful situation because you’re between a rock and a hard place,” said Valeria Steele, a mobile home lot renter in Mercer County. “I would be responsible for trying to, you know, finding a new place for all the expenses trying to move it, and there’s not any place to really move it. So you’re put in this position where you either have to pay this exorbitant lot rent or be worried about if you’re going to lose your home.”

Moving a mobile home can cost upwards of $10,000 -- leaving many who are unable to pay an increased rent, also unable to move.

“People are not rich in WV. They live every two weeks, or they live month to month,” said Andrea Walker. ”There’s no way people can afford $500 lot rent.”

WVVA spoke with numerous other renters on Thursday, many whom were hesitant to speak on-the-record due to fear of retaliation by their landlord or property manager. Many said they see it as a matter of time before they’re forced out as well, either through eviction or other means.

