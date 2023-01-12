Local Rotary Club visits Bluefield nonprofit

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -ln Mercer County -- the Wade Center in Bluefield had some very special guests from the community.

The Bluefield chapter of the rotary club came by and enjoyed a lunch with the staff of the facility.

The Wade Center is a faith- based nonprofit after school organization who works with at risk kids aged six to twelve.

Mission coordinator Justin Johnson says it is great to have members of the community come and see firsthand the good work they are doing..

“I think it went really well l. I think everybody enjoyed themselves but got to actually see what the wade center does. It takes not just the wade center and the staff it takes each individual within the community to meet the needs of the kids and of the families and of the community itself “, “said Justin Johnson, Missions Director at the Wade Center

The group of Rotarians toured the facility and all the classrooms and had an opportunity to speak with teachers and staff during their visit.

