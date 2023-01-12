Local Rotary Club visits Bluefield nonprofit

Wade Center is located at 1400 Highland Ave.
By Mark Hughes
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -ln Mercer County -- the Wade Center in Bluefield had some very special guests from the community.

The Bluefield chapter of the rotary club came by and enjoyed a lunch with the staff of the facility.

The Wade Center is a faith- based nonprofit after school organization who works with at risk kids aged six to twelve.

Mission coordinator Justin Johnson says it is great to have members of the community come and see firsthand the good work they are doing..

“I think it went really well l. I think everybody enjoyed themselves but got to actually see what the wade center does. It takes not just the wade center and the staff it takes each individual within the community to meet the needs of the kids and of the families and of the community itself “, “said Justin Johnson, Missions Director at the Wade Center

The group of Rotarians toured the facility and all the classrooms and had an opportunity to speak with teachers and staff during their visit.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened on Jan. 11, 2023 in the Oakvale area.
Worker dies on the job in Mercer County
Tori Lycans led them on a chase after they asked her about an unattended child left in her car,...
Mom leads police on chase after officers respond to child left in car outside bar
Smash and Skirmish opens in Welch. A fun new way to let loose for all ages.
New indoor play space for all ages opens in Welch
Tazewell County Animal Shelter has very own “Grumpy Cat”
Tazewell County Animal Shelter has very own ‘Grumpy Cat’
Rightway Drug opens doors on Monday, January 9th in Welch, West Virginia.
New pharmacy with big plans opens in Welch

Latest News

Carl Jarrell
Naoma native pitches in to bring neighbors drinking water
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (left) West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (right)
Justice and Youngkin target taxes as part of State of State and Commonwealth speeches
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice laid out a number of bold new policy initiatives during...
CAPITOL BEAT: Lawmakers react to W.Va. governor’s State of the State address
Gov. Justice presents legislative wish list at State of the State address
W.Va. Gov. Justice unveils personal income tax cut proposal during State of the State address