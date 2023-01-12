Justice and Youngkin target taxes as part of State of State and Commonwealth speeches

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin both keyed in on taxes as part of their respective speeches. Justice says the states that are on their way to eliminate their personal income taxes are winning in today’s economy. He says in order for West Virginia to compete with other states, this is something they have to take into consideration.

“Tonight I am proposing the biggest tax cut in the history of this state. I am proposing a fifty percent reduction in our P.I.T. (personal income tax) across the board now. It will take us three years to pull it off,” said Justice.

Justice says thirty percent could be cut the first year, followed by ten percent for each of the following years. Another notable topic involved public schools. Justice says he’s proposing a bill that would make all school curriculum available online for the public to see.

“We must insure that schools have the responsibility to the students and the parents and not to a bunch of special interest groups. I believe that with all my soul. All of our parents deserve to know exactly what’s going on in the classroom,” said Justice.

In Virginia, Youngkin says there have been declines in math and reading scores. To combat this, he wants to extend reading specialists to fifth grade and provide math specialists for the poorest performing schools.

“Join me in providing an additional retention bonus to our teachers as well as $50 million in performance-based bonuses for the very best teachers. Our teachers are so important. And the best teachers should be rewarded for their performance,” said Youngkin.

Youngkin also has his sights on cutting taxes for businesses and individuals. He wants Virginia’s standard deduction increased by 20 percent. He says this will help Virginians who are lower and middle class.

“Virginians are moving to states with lower taxes and lower cost of living and as those Virginians pack up and move away, so go the jobs, so go their investments, and so go the tax revenue they drive,” said Youngkin.

Both governors also talked about abortion. Youngkin, a pro-life republican says he asked the general assembly to protect life at 15 weeks.

Justice said “As long as I’m your governor, I will stand with life, period.” West Virginia passed a total abortion ban in 2022 but has exemptions for medical emergencies and for rape and incest victims until eight weeks of pregnancy for adults and 14 weeks for children.

You can watch Justice’s full speech here.

You can watch Youngkin’s full speech here.

