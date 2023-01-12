IRS announces Jan. 23 start date for tax filing season

FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, on May 4, 2021. The...
FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, on May 4, 2021. The official start date of the 2023 tax filing season begins Jan. 23, when the IRS will begin accepting and processing 2022 returns, the agency announced Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The official start date of the 2023 tax filing season is Jan. 23, when the IRS will begin accepting and processing 2022 returns, the agency announced Thursday.

The news comes after the National Taxpayer Advocate reported Wednesday that the IRS watchdog is seeing “a light at the end of the tunnel” of the IRS’ customer service struggles, thanks to the hiring of thousands of new workers and tens of billions of dollars in new funding provided to the IRS in the Democrats’ climate and health law.

Agency leadership says taxpayers should expect a smoother filing season this year.

“We’ve trained thousands of new employees to answer phones and help people. While much work remains after several difficult years, we expect people to experience improvements this tax season,” said Acting IRS Commissioner Doug O’Donnell.

The IRS has most recently added 5,000 new customer service representatives who were trained in taxpayer rights and technical account management issues and is chipping away at the hundreds of thousands of unprocessed returns from last tax season.

The House Republican majority has promised to rescind the nearly $71 billion that Congress had provided the IRS, even though the bill they approved Monday is unlikely to advance in the Democratic-run Senate.

The filing deadline for most taxpayers to submit their 2022 tax returns, file extensions and pay money owed is April 18. That is because the normal filing date of April 15 falls on a weekend and the District of Columbia’s Emancipation Day holiday falls on April 17.

Taxpayers requesting an extension will have until Oct. 16 to file.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened on Jan. 11, 2023 in the Oakvale area.
Worker dies on the job in Mercer County
Tori Lycans led them on a chase after they asked her about an unattended child left in her car,...
Mom leads police on chase after officers respond to child left in car outside bar
Smash and Skirmish opens in Welch. A fun new way to let loose for all ages.
New indoor play space for all ages opens in Welch
Tazewell County Animal Shelter has very own “Grumpy Cat”
Tazewell County Animal Shelter has very own ‘Grumpy Cat’
Rightway Drug opens doors on Monday, January 9th in Welch, West Virginia.
New pharmacy with big plans opens in Welch

Latest News

New York City's striking nurses are shown. A tentative deal has been reached Thursday.
Nurses at 2 NYC hospitals return to work as deal ends strike
In this 2018 file photo, Walmart associate Luis Gutierrez checks out a customer at a Walmart...
Walmart eliminating single-use plastic bags in some states
Carl Jarrell
Naoma native pitches in to bring neighbors drinking water
Priscilla Presley, former wife of the late singer Elvis Presley, left, looks on as her daughter...
Reports: Lisa Marie Presley hospitalized following cardiac arrest
FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a...
Prosecutor: Proud Boys attacked ‘heart’ of democracy on 1/6