In Focus preview: woman shares healthy eating tips
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -On this upcoming Sunday’s edition of In Focus, WVVA is putting the spotlight on a Mercer County woman. Her name is Brenda Workman. Her journey to better health started two and a half years ago. She has lost 60 lbs. by changing to a plant-based diet.
Now, she is passionate about sharing what she’s learned with others. Tune in Sun. Jan. 15 at 9 a.m. for a new edition of In Focus and to hear Workman’s full story.
