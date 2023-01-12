In Focus preview: woman shares healthy eating tips

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -On this upcoming Sunday’s edition of In Focus, WVVA is putting the spotlight on a Mercer County woman. Her name is Brenda Workman. Her journey to better health started two and a half years ago. She has lost 60 lbs. by changing to a plant-based diet.

Now, she is passionate about sharing what she’s learned with others. Tune in Sun. Jan. 15 at 9 a.m. for a new edition of In Focus and to hear Workman’s full story.

What is In Focus?

In Focus is a community affairs show about people, events and important topics in the Two Virginias.

When does it air?

It airs every Sun. morning on WVVA at 9 a.m.

Who should I contact if I have an idea for an In Focus topic?

If you have an idea for a segment, please email evening anchor/content mgr. Melinda Zosh at mzosh@wvva.com

