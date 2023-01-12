CMC hosts “The Art of Conversation”

The free event promises to be a session of civil discussion and a sense of community.
CMC hosts “The Art of Conversation”
CMC hosts “The Art of Conversation”(WVVA)
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -A free local event is promising to bring together people in the area for a session of healthy dialogue and coffee. Next Wednesday, January 18th, the Chuck Mathena Center in princeton will hold a program called “The art of conversation.” Its goal is to hold civil discussions among people with different worldviews while also fostering a sense of community.

“I think we all have a lot more in common than we (are) different, and I think we need to get back to that. Just knowing that... you and I have similar interests, or we feel the same way about things; we really are more similar than we are different,” says Candace Wilson, Executive Director for the Chuck Mathena Center.

This is the first event of its kind at the Chuck Mathena Center. However, organizers are hoping to hold them once a month. The first session will be next Wednesday, January 18th at 10 am.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened on Jan. 11, 2023 in the Oakvale area.
Worker dies on the job in Mercer County
Tori Lycans led them on a chase after they asked her about an unattended child left in her car,...
Mom leads police on chase after officers respond to child left in car outside bar
Smash and Skirmish opens in Welch. A fun new way to let loose for all ages.
New indoor play space for all ages opens in Welch
Rightway Drug opens doors on Monday, January 9th in Welch, West Virginia.
New pharmacy with big plans opens in Welch
Princeton to get new community center
Princeton to get new community center

Latest News

Tazewell County Animal Shelter has very own “Grumpy Cat”
Tazewell County Animal Shelter has very own “Grumpy Cat”
Wythe County Sheriff's Office New Patrol Deputies Information
Wythe County Sheriff’s Office seeking full-time patrol deputies
The incident happened on Jan. 11, 2023 in the Oakvale area.
Worker dies on the job in Mercer County
National Blood Donor Month
January is National Blood Donor Month