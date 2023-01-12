CMC hosts “The Art of Conversation”

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -A free local event is promising to bring together people in the area for a session of healthy dialogue and coffee. Next Wednesday, January 18th, the Chuck Mathena Center in princeton will hold a program called “The art of conversation.” Its goal is to hold civil discussions among people with different worldviews while also fostering a sense of community.

“I think we all have a lot more in common than we (are) different, and I think we need to get back to that. Just knowing that... you and I have similar interests, or we feel the same way about things; we really are more similar than we are different,” says Candace Wilson, Executive Director for the Chuck Mathena Center.

This is the first event of its kind at the Chuck Mathena Center. However, organizers are hoping to hold them once a month. The first session will be next Wednesday, January 18th at 10 am.

