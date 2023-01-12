CAPITOL BEAT: Lawmakers react to W.Va. governor’s State of the State address


West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice laid out a number of bold new policy initiatives during...
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice laid out a number of bold new policy initiatives during Wednesday’s State of the State address.(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia, laid out a number of bold new policy initiatives during Wednesday’s State of the State address. Some of the big-ticket items included a proposed 50 percent cut to the state income tax over three years, a five percent pay raise for state workers, and a 59 million dollar boost to PEIA.

On the second day of the legislative session, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle offered their reaction to the proposals. “I was happy to see that he’s willing to work with us to lower the income tax rate,” said Raleigh County Republican Del. Christopher Toney. “That’s one thing we need to do to bring people to the state and that’s lower taxes.”

The House Finance Committee had already taken up the Governor’s bill at the time of deadline on Thursday. An additional measure was introduced on the House floor on Thursday that would cut the state income tax by ten percent.

Delegate Brandon Steele said he looks forward to starting work on a compromise. “The Governor announced a 50 percent cut in three years. It’s ambitious and bold and I’m ready to see the plan and get to work.”

Whether the Governor, House, and Senate can all agree on the same cut remains to be seen. Efforts to cut the state income tax in years past have been stalled by disagreements between the House and Senate. Now, with a supermajority in both houses, there is renewed hope over a compromise.

Meanwhile, there are just 12 Democrats left in the House of Delegates. At a press conference on Thursday to respond to the Governor’s speech, Delegate Doug Skaff, (D) Kanawha County, took aim at the Governor’s income tax proposal. “We need to invest the money, not spend all the money. We need to get our House in order before we spend all that money.”

Other big initiatives in the upcoming session include bolstering pay to CPS workers and Correctional Officers and reorganizing the DHHR.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened on Jan. 11, 2023 in the Oakvale area.
Worker dies on the job in Mercer County
Tori Lycans led them on a chase after they asked her about an unattended child left in her car,...
Mom leads police on chase after officers respond to child left in car outside bar
Smash and Skirmish opens in Welch. A fun new way to let loose for all ages.
New indoor play space for all ages opens in Welch
Tazewell County Animal Shelter has very own “Grumpy Cat”
Tazewell County Animal Shelter has very own ‘Grumpy Cat’
Rightway Drug opens doors on Monday, January 9th in Welch, West Virginia.
New pharmacy with big plans opens in Welch

Latest News

Carl Jarrell
Naoma native pitches in to bring neighbors drinking water
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (left) West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (right)
Justice and Youngkin target taxes as part of State of State and Commonwealth speeches
The Wade Center
Local Rotary Club visits Bluefield nonprofit
Gov. Justice presents legislative wish list at State of the State address
W.Va. Gov. Justice unveils personal income tax cut proposal during State of the State address