CAPITOL BEAT: Lawmakers react to W.Va. governor’s State of the State address

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia, laid out a number of bold new policy initiatives during Wednesday’s State of the State address. Some of the big-ticket items included a proposed 50 percent cut to the state income tax over three years, a five percent pay raise for state workers, and a 59 million dollar boost to PEIA.

On the second day of the legislative session, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle offered their reaction to the proposals. “I was happy to see that he’s willing to work with us to lower the income tax rate,” said Raleigh County Republican Del. Christopher Toney. “That’s one thing we need to do to bring people to the state and that’s lower taxes.”

The House Finance Committee had already taken up the Governor’s bill at the time of deadline on Thursday. An additional measure was introduced on the House floor on Thursday that would cut the state income tax by ten percent.

Delegate Brandon Steele said he looks forward to starting work on a compromise. “The Governor announced a 50 percent cut in three years. It’s ambitious and bold and I’m ready to see the plan and get to work.”

Whether the Governor, House, and Senate can all agree on the same cut remains to be seen. Efforts to cut the state income tax in years past have been stalled by disagreements between the House and Senate. Now, with a supermajority in both houses, there is renewed hope over a compromise.

Meanwhile, there are just 12 Democrats left in the House of Delegates. At a press conference on Thursday to respond to the Governor’s speech, Delegate Doug Skaff, (D) Kanawha County, took aim at the Governor’s income tax proposal. “We need to invest the money, not spend all the money. We need to get our House in order before we spend all that money.”

Other big initiatives in the upcoming session include bolstering pay to CPS workers and Correctional Officers and reorganizing the DHHR.

