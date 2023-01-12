Bluefield Veteran helped by “K9s For Warriors” Program

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -A nonprofit organization is helping a Bluefield, West Virginia veteran, and they’re doing so by using a little “puppy power.” Cali is a dog with an important job. She’s a part of the “K9s for warriors” family. The organization gives trained dogs to veterans with PTSD.

“She’s just... my constant companion and is there to help me. She’s my eyes and ears. Just like my battle buddies were in Iraq, she’s my eyes and ears here at home,” says Robert Flowers, Cali’s owner.

He says she’s just like any other playful, two-year-old Golden Retriever, but, when her vest goes on, Cali goes into “work mode.”

“I tell her, ‘it’s time to work’ when I put her service vest on, and she snaps into work mode,” says Flowers.

Dogs like Cali are loyal companions - through good times and bad.

“She’s trained to do what’s called ‘look and see.’ If I’m standing shopping looking at a shelf or something, she’ll turn the opposite direction and alert if somebody comes up behind me so as not to startle me,” says Flowers.

They can wake their owners during nightmares and can be a friend for veterans who feel isolated. Carl Criceo, the Chief Executive Officer for K9s For Warriors says, by providing veterans with a trained service dog free of charge, they may even save lives by reducing the chance that veterans turn to pills or suicide.

“So between the reduction in medication and the reduction of suicide ideation, there is a real benefit to these veterans in terms of getting in... a better mindset. Which ultimately helps them avoid becoming a statistic,” says Criceo.

He adds, if you are a veteran who can benefit from a service dog, consider going to the K9s For Warriors website for more information. Flowers would also like to remind people, if you see a dog like Cali wearing a vest, don’t try to pet or play – the dog is working and shouldn’t be distracted.

