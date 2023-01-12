Bluefield sweeps Kentucky Christian. Coach Morgan honored as program’s winningest coach.

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield University Ram men and women’s basketball teams took on the Kentucky Christian University Knights.

The women had the early tip and got off to a fast start, leading 7-0, and would keep a sizeable lead throughout much of the game and win 87-72.

Then in the second game the men had a different start where the Knights got out to an early lead but the Rams comeback and would lead at halftime 45-43. Then the Rams would go onto dominate the second half and win 98-74.

Prior to the men’s game, head coach Richard Morgan was honored as the winningest head coach in Bluefield men’s basketball history with 200 wins, after defeating Bryan College Saturday. Morgan is now at 201.

