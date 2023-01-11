Wyoming County man sentenced to prison for burglarizing home, Mullens Opportunity Center

PINEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Wyoming County man is sentenced to prison for burglarizing a home and the Mullens Opportunity Center in 2019.

According to Wyoming County Prosecutor Greg Bishop, Jeffrey Reece of Corrine, pleaded guilty in October, 20222, to Burglary and Grand Larceny. He was sentenced to 1-15 years in prison on the charges on January 4th.

At the Mullens Opportunity Center, Bishop said Reece stole a generator, laptops, and scrap metal. In the other case, he said Reece burglarized a lady’s home and stole jewelry.

“The successful conclusion of this case was made possible by the outstanding investigative work conducted by members of the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department,” said Bishop. “We will not tolerate the victimization of our citizens or institutions in Wyoming County.”

Capt. Tommy Blankenship with the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Dept. investigated the case. Bishop also credited the hard work of Assistant Prosecutor Derek Laxton.

