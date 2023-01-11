WVU Tech tops IU East, Andrew Work scores 1,000th career point

Golden Bears start hot, survive late rally
By Josh Widman
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - THE WVU Tech Golden Bears controlled the first half and a local product reached an impressive milestone in the opening 20 minutes.

Oak Hill High School alumnus, Andrew Work scored 10 points in the first half to reach the 1,000-point mark for his career.

He hit a floater along the baseline for his ninth and tenth points.

WVU Tech beat IU East 81-76 and improved to 5-3 in the River States Conference. The Golden Bears are now 10-8 overall.

