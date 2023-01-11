Worker dies on the job in Mercer County

The incident happened on Jan. 11, 2023 in the Oakvale area.
The incident happened on Jan. 11, 2023 in the Oakvale area.(WVVA)
By Melinda Zosh and Martin Staunton
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - There was a deadly incident on the job for a worker in Mercer County Wednesday. Details are limited, but WVVA did confirm that a person working on a utility bucket truck was electrocuted.

Phil Moye with AEP says the Mercer County 911 center contacted AEP in the early afternoon. They reported the incident and asked AEP turn off the power to a utility pole in Oakvale.

Moye says the AEP crew reports it appears a utility worker came into contact with a line on that pole. First responders could not be move the body until AEP cut the power.

Neither the name of the victim, nor the company they were working for have been released at this time. West Virginia State Police (WVSP) are investigating, but have shared no information with WVVA about the incident.

WVVA will share more once that information is released.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tori Lycans led them on a chase after they asked her about an unattended child left in her car,...
Mom leads police on chase after officers respond to child left in car outside bar
Smash and Skirmish opens in Welch. A fun new way to let loose for all ages.
New indoor play space for all ages opens in Welch
Princeton to get new community center
Princeton to get new community center
Rightway Drug opens doors on Monday, January 9th in Welch, West Virginia.
New pharmacy with big plans opens in Welch
Concord University receives federal funding for two programs
Concord University receives federal funding for two programs

Latest News

National Blood Donor Month
January is National Blood Donor Month
Janet Burton is December's Teacher Feature Winner
December’s Teacher Feature Winner: Janet Burton
Students across the area will be among the first in the nation to put electric school buses to...
Raleigh County puts first electric school bus to the test
Patient Educator Constance Saunders talks to class attendees
Diabetes education classes being taught at PCH