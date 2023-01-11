Unsettled weather returns for the end of the week

We are dry this morning with mainly cloudy skies and that’s how most of us will stay throughout the day. A warm front will lift through our region this afternoon and may bring just enough moisture for a few showers. Our highest elevations could even see a few snowflakes mixing in. The best chance for any showers will stay north of I-64 this afternoon/evening. Temperatures will climb above average this afternoon with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s for most.

A few showers cannot be ruled out this evening, otherwise we’ll see mainly cloudy skies tonight. Temperatures will only dip down into the upper 30s and 40s tonight.

Thursday will start off dry with mainly cloudy skies, but a line of rain and even a few thunderstorms will move through our region during the afternoon and evening hours. We could see some heavy downpours and gusty winds with a few storms tomorrow afternoon/evening. Temperatures will be very mild with highs in the 50s and possibly the low 60s tomorrow afternoon.

Winds will flip out of the northwest late Thursday night and into Friday and could be gusty at times. This will bring in much colder air and allow for a transition over to snow showers. Snow showers will last through the day on Friday and into Saturday morning.

We are NOT expecting a major storm, rather just a few inches for our western facing slopes. Some higher amounts are expected for the higher elevations in western Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties. Temperatures will be much cooler with highs in the 20s and 30s. We’ll have a snow map very soon so make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA!

