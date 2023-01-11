Thunderstorms, wind, snow, and cold all possible into late week

A frontal system will bring messy weather Thursday-Friday
WINTER WEATHER ON THE WAY
WINTER WEATHER ON THE WAY(WVVA WEATHER)
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
EVENING PLANNER
EVENING PLANNER(WVVA WEATHER)

Due to a warm frontal boundary progressing through our area, we look to see a few rain/snow showers in spots tonight, mainly along and north of the I-64 corridor. Otherwise, most of us will stay dry, just cloudy. Low temps tonight will be above-average for this time of year, falling into the mid 30s-low 40s for most overnight.

Day Planner
Day Planner(WVVA WEATHER)

Thursday will bring more cloud cover, and we’ll be windy and mild out ahead of the incoming frontal boundary. Highs will top off in the 50s and 60s Thursday afternoon. Mainly after 2 PM, we look to see developing rain as the front approaches, and showers, even a few t-storms look possible into Thursday evening. Heavy downpours and gusty winds will plague us on occasion through Thursday night, with gusts occasionally in the 30-40 MPH range.

SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK
SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK(WVVA WEATHER)

As the front begins to move out of the area late Thursday night, winds will shift around out of the northwest and colder air will surge in. Rain will gradually make the transition to light snow after midnight Thursday, and snow will be on and off throughout the day Friday, Friday night, and into early Saturday morning.

FUTURECAST
FUTURECAST(WVVA WEATHER)

While this won’t be a major storm, generally 1-3″ of snow with locally higher amounts is expected Friday-Sat AM across our western facing slopes.

SNOW FORECAST
SNOW FORECAST(WVVA WEATHER)

SLICK ROADS AND DANGEROUS cold will be possible to begin the weekend. We’ll be in the 30s Friday, dropping into the teens and 20s Friday night. High temps will only make it into the 20s and low 30s again on Saturday, though we should dry out. Temps will moderate again through MLK Day next week.

DEPARTURE FROM NORMAL
DEPARTURE FROM NORMAL(WVVA WEATHER)

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tori Lycans led them on a chase after they asked her about an unattended child left in her car,...
Mom leads police on chase after officers respond to child left in car outside bar
Smash and Skirmish opens in Welch. A fun new way to let loose for all ages.
New indoor play space for all ages opens in Welch
Princeton to get new community center
Princeton to get new community center
Rightway Drug opens doors on Monday, January 9th in Welch, West Virginia.
New pharmacy with big plans opens in Welch
Concord University receives federal funding for two programs
Concord University receives federal funding for two programs

Latest News

Full Forecast (01/11)
Full Forecast (01/11)
A line of rain and a few thunderstorms will make their way through the region Thursday...
Unsettled weather returns for the end of the week
Full video forecast (1-10-2023)
Full video forecast (1-10-2023)
CHANCE OF PRECIP
Wednesday looks fairly quiet, but a cold front moves in by late week