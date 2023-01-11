Thunderstorms, wind, snow, and cold all possible into late week

EVENING PLANNER (WVVA WEATHER)

Due to a warm frontal boundary progressing through our area, we look to see a few rain/snow showers in spots tonight, mainly along and north of the I-64 corridor. Otherwise, most of us will stay dry, just cloudy. Low temps tonight will be above-average for this time of year, falling into the mid 30s-low 40s for most overnight.

Day Planner (WVVA WEATHER)

Thursday will bring more cloud cover, and we’ll be windy and mild out ahead of the incoming frontal boundary. Highs will top off in the 50s and 60s Thursday afternoon. Mainly after 2 PM, we look to see developing rain as the front approaches, and showers, even a few t-storms look possible into Thursday evening. Heavy downpours and gusty winds will plague us on occasion through Thursday night, with gusts occasionally in the 30-40 MPH range.

SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK (WVVA WEATHER)

As the front begins to move out of the area late Thursday night, winds will shift around out of the northwest and colder air will surge in. Rain will gradually make the transition to light snow after midnight Thursday, and snow will be on and off throughout the day Friday, Friday night, and into early Saturday morning.

FUTURECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

While this won’t be a major storm, generally 1-3″ of snow with locally higher amounts is expected Friday-Sat AM across our western facing slopes.

SNOW FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

SLICK ROADS AND DANGEROUS cold will be possible to begin the weekend. We’ll be in the 30s Friday, dropping into the teens and 20s Friday night. High temps will only make it into the 20s and low 30s again on Saturday, though we should dry out. Temps will moderate again through MLK Day next week.

DEPARTURE FROM NORMAL (WVVA WEATHER)

