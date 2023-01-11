Teacher finds rare prehistoric fish washed ashore

The sturgeon is now at the University of Southern Mississippi so researchers can learn more...
The sturgeon is now at the University of Southern Mississippi so researchers can learn more about the prehistoric fish.(WALA)
By Matt Barrentine and Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) – A fish considered a living fossil washed ashore in Mobile Bay this weekend.

“When I was coming back from the pier, I noticed something in the water. It was large and upside-down. Floating upside-down,” said May, who did not disclose her last name.

May is a science teacher and knew she had found something rare.

The teacher suspected she had found a sturgeon and called a friend at the University of Southern Mississippi to confirm.

“I called him, and I sent him a picture, and I said, ‘Is this a sturgeon?’ And he said it absolutely is,” May said.

The teacher measured the fish, took pictures and officially reported the finding to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration by email.

Gulf sturgeons have been around for at least 200 million years and can live up to 50 years, WALA reported. They can grow up to 9 feet long and weigh up to 50 pounds.

The sturgeon is now at the University of Southern Mississippi so researchers can learn more about the prehistoric fish.

Caption

Copyright 2023 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smash and Skirmish opens in Welch. A fun new way to let loose for all ages.
New indoor play space for all ages opens in Welch
Princeton to get new community center
Princeton to get new community center
Concord University receives federal funding for two programs
Concord University receives federal funding for two programs
Oak Hill vs. Bluefield
Bluefield sneaks past Oak Hill in low-scoring game
Rightway Drug opens doors on Monday, January 9th in Welch, West Virginia.
New pharmacy with big plans opens in Welch

Latest News

Consumers and businesses are seeing an increase in egg prices and a shortage at grocery stores.
Here’s why we are seeing a nationwide egg shortage
FILE - First lady Jill Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
White House: Jill Biden surgery on lesion ‘proceeding well’
Consumers and businesses are seeing an increase in egg prices and a shortage at grocery stores.
Here's why we are seeing a nationwide egg shortage
A number of passenger jets are shown parked at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., on...
Air travel across US thrown into chaos after computer outage
Several train passengers and a border police officer were among those wounded in the knife...
6 stabbed in Paris train station; attacker shot by police