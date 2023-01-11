Raleigh County puts first electric school bus to the test


By Annie Moore
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:02 PM EST
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Students across the area will be among the first in the nation to put electric school buses to the test. After the manufacturer, GreenPower, agreed to put their first plant in South Charleston last year, several schools across the state will be part of a pilot project to test them out.

‘The Beast’ unveiled in Beckley on Wednesday is bigger than your average school bus, holding up to twenty more students. GreenPower’s Vice President of Business Dev. Mark Nestlen said they are also sturdier and quieter.

“There’s a trolley sound when the vehicle is going below 15 miles per hour. That’s a safety measure to make sure students don’t step out in front of the bus not hearing it where it’s so quiet.”

While county leaders across the state will be making decisions about whether they want to purchase these vehicles in the future, so will districts across the country.

“The EPA and other school districts are watching to see how they perform. We know if these buses can handle roads in West Virginia, they can handle the roads anywhere,” said Nestlen.

“We’re very excited to be a part of this, working with them to see how effective this can be,” said Superintendent David Price.

On a full battery, Nestlen said electric buses can travel up to 250 miles a day. While he said they cost more up front, around $375,000 compared to the $200,000 diesel buses, they can lead to significant cost-savings over time.

“There is an increased up front, but overtime, there’s a 70-80 percent savings in operations, not just from the diesel fuel, but with all the other maintenance and detailing of the vehicle.”

There are additional pilot projects underway in both McDowell and Wyoming counties. In fact, Wyoming County will be testing out one of the first electric handicap school buses.

