New pharmacy with big plans opens in Welch

Rightway Drug opens doors on Monday, January 9th in Welch, West Virginia.
Rightway Drug opens doors on Monday, January 9th in Welch, West Virginia.
By Jamie Leigh Reichert
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 12:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WELCH, W.Va. (WVVA) -A new full-service pharmacy opened on Monday, January 9th, in Welch.

Rightway Drug is serving Welch and all surrounding areas with delivery options coming soon.

Rightway offers over the counter products, prescription products, limited compounding, immunizations, and vaccines as well.

With a client base growing, the director of pharmacy says it’s all about good service.

“We have some promotions going. Trying to encourage people to come to us but we have a very loyal customer base that seems to be following us from our previous career and word of mouth really helps. People, they respect us and we respect them and I feel like they know we’ll give them good service,” said Hunter Testerman, Director of Pharmacy Operations, Rightway Drug.

Rightway Drug is located at 781 Virginia Ave. in Welch.

Their website will be up and functioning soon.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

