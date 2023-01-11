New indoor play space for all ages opens in Welch

WELCH, W.Va. (WVVA) -A new and adrenaline filled game room opened in Welch, and it’s offering some unique opportunities for you to relieve some stress.

Smash and Skirmish is a fun indoor game space that offers Indoor Airsoft fights, Combat Archery, Nerf War fights, rage rooms, and paint splatter rooms which I got to experience.

A young couple opened this business in hopes of bringing life back to Welch like it once used to have.

“Welch West Virginia back in the fifty’s cars would be lining up the street. A bunch of people would be walking, and it was a bigger city. We kind of want to see that revived. So, this is us kind of putting our faith and works into that happening. So, we wanted to create a safe and healthy place for people of all ages to come and do something fun and just get the community together,” said Angelica Cline, Co-Owner, Smash and Skirmish.

The space is not yet fully finished but they are open and functioning. Cline and her husband are doing the renovations themselves, so she says it takes time.

“It’s hard to say just because we are doing a partial open. We have reservations so that can kind of postpone some of the remodeling that we need to do. It’s kind of like last minute touches other than the event space. We just have to finish a few things here and there,” said Cline.

Smash and Skirmish is located at 156 McDowell Street.

Smash and Skirmish hours of operations vary so if you want to know more you can click this link here Recreation Centre | Smash And Skirmish | Welch

