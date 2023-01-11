January is National Blood Donor Month

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Giving blood saves lives. Just ask the American Red Cross, a national organization that has been doing so since 1881.

Throughout Covid-19, the group pushed for more donations, but now winter weather is hindering their ability to combat the ongoing national blood shortage.

“Those seasonal illnesses are impacting, and when that weather or illness strikes, we do have to sometimes postpone or cancel blood drives or some of our donors can’t come out,” explained Erica Mani, Regional CEO of the American Red Cross.

Mani says Red Cross Donation Centers in southern West Virginia need to collect 13,000 gallons of blood each day to meet the needs of their local hospitals.

“We are every day, as I mentioned, trying to, you know, keep up with the demand of our hospitals.”

But alongside this battle against Mother Nature, there’s also only a small percentage of Americans donating.

“One in seven patients that come into a hospital need a blood transfusion, and only three percent of the U.S. population gives of their blood,” Mani shared. “This is one of those products that we cannot manufacture, and we have to rely upon the generosity of, you know, fellow humans to come out, roll up their sleeve and give of themselves to save others.”

Since it’s National Blood Donor Month, the American Red Cross has incentives to encourage you to give. They’ve teamed up with the NFL, and two donors who give in January will win a free trip to this year’s Super Bowl.

And even teenagers can do their part to help.

“You have to be 17 unless you’re 16 with parental permission, but generally 17 in good health. If you’re already a blood donor, bring that blood donor card. If you’re not already a blood donor, come out and become one...”

Those wishing to become a blood donor will need their driver’s license or two other forms of identification upon visiting a donation center. The American Red Cross also does a health history evaluation for potential donors, but to fast-track the experience at the blood drive, you can complete a rapid pass pre-screening online at redcrossblood.org.

In addition to the website, the American Red Cross has also launched an app that allows you to see where your blood is being used once it’s been donated.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.