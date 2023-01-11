Diabetes education classes being taught at PCH

Patient Educator Constance Saunders talks to class attendees
Patient Educator Constance Saunders talks to class attendees(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Diabetes education classes are being taught at Princeton Community Hospital. The hospital had their first class of the year on Wednesday. Those in attendance were able to learn about diabetes and become better educated on how to prevent and control it.

One of the class instructors says West Virginia is number one when it comes to diabetes discharge diagnoses. She says as a result the hospital is trying to do their part and educate people so they can have a better quality of life.

“We want to make sure that they have the basics. Make sure that you’re getting a healthier diet. Make sure that you’re taking your medicines like you should. Make sure that you’re getting some exercise because that’s very important with diabetes and making sure that you’re checking your blood sugar as well,’ said Patient Educator, Constance Saunders.

If you’re interested in attending one of the hospital’s future classes you can contact the hospital’s education department by phone at 304-487-7074 to register or you can simply show up. The next class will be March 23 from 1pm to 4pm.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tori Lycans led them on a chase after they asked her about an unattended child left in her car,...
Mom leads police on chase after officers respond to child left in car outside bar
Smash and Skirmish opens in Welch. A fun new way to let loose for all ages.
New indoor play space for all ages opens in Welch
Princeton to get new community center
Princeton to get new community center
Rightway Drug opens doors on Monday, January 9th in Welch, West Virginia.
New pharmacy with big plans opens in Welch
Concord University receives federal funding for two programs
Concord University receives federal funding for two programs

Latest News

Students across the area will be among the first in the nation to put electric school buses to...
Raleigh County puts first electric school bus to the test
A Wyoming County man is sentenced to prison for burglarizing a home and the Mullen Opportunity...
Wyoming County man sentenced to prison for burglarizing home, Mullens Opportunity Center
Concord University receives federal funding for two programs
Concord University receives federal funding for two programs
Smash and Skirmish opens in Welch. A fun new way to let loose for all ages.
New indoor play space for all ages opens in Welch