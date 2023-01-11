Diabetes education classes being taught at PCH

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Diabetes education classes are being taught at Princeton Community Hospital. The hospital had their first class of the year on Wednesday. Those in attendance were able to learn about diabetes and become better educated on how to prevent and control it.

One of the class instructors says West Virginia is number one when it comes to diabetes discharge diagnoses. She says as a result the hospital is trying to do their part and educate people so they can have a better quality of life.

“We want to make sure that they have the basics. Make sure that you’re getting a healthier diet. Make sure that you’re taking your medicines like you should. Make sure that you’re getting some exercise because that’s very important with diabetes and making sure that you’re checking your blood sugar as well,’ said Patient Educator, Constance Saunders.

If you’re interested in attending one of the hospital’s future classes you can contact the hospital’s education department by phone at 304-487-7074 to register or you can simply show up. The next class will be March 23 from 1pm to 4pm.

