December’s Teacher Feature Winner: Janet Burton

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Janet Burton is WVVA and Cole Chevy’s December winner for our Teacher Feature Contest. Burton teaches fifth grade at Melrose Elementary School. She’s been teaching with Mercer County Schools for 12 years. She’s taught fifth grade at Melrose for the last two. But before being a teacher, Burton was a licensed practical nurse for 26 years.

“The reason I was a nurse was I wanted to be the voice for the older people. I love geriatrics. So when I got to the point that all it was, was paperwork. I thought I’m going to go to school and I’m going to become a teacher so that I can help kids find their voice. So I became a teacher,” said Burton.

Burton is constantly helping her children find that voice by organizing the school’s student council, science fair and battle of the books among other activities. Her students say she’s light hearted but wants them to be ready for the next school year.

“She’s nice and she’s taught me a lot this year,” said Addison Sarver.

“She’s tough on you, she’s strict and she’s trying to get you ready for middle school,” said Tanner Shaw.

The school’s secretary nominated Burton because she recognized all the hard work she puts in. Debbie Cook-Bailey says they are lucky to have Burton.

She’s a teacher that every school would love to have. She stays late, she does so many things for her fifth grade. Most importantly she prepares them for middle school and that’s very important going from elementary to middle school,” said Cook-Bailey.

Burton says she invests more than her time with her students and she let’s them know it’s not just a job.

“I want them to know that I care about them and that they can always come to me even years down the road. Come to me and say hey you prepared me for the outside world,” said Burton.

Among everything else she does for her students she also organizes and finds fundraisers for their annual field trip to Pigeon Forge. This desire among others is why Janet Burton is WVVA and Cole Chevy’s Winner for December’s Teacher Feature.

