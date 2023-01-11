December’s Teacher Feature Winner: Janet Burton

Janet Burton is December's Teacher Feature Winner
Janet Burton is December's Teacher Feature Winner(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Janet Burton is WVVA and Cole Chevy’s December winner for our Teacher Feature Contest. Burton teaches fifth grade at Melrose Elementary School. She’s been teaching with Mercer County Schools for 12 years. She’s taught fifth grade at Melrose for the last two. But before being a teacher, Burton was a licensed practical nurse for 26 years.

“The reason I was a nurse was I wanted to be the voice for the older people. I love geriatrics. So when I got to the point that all it was, was paperwork. I thought I’m going to go to school and I’m going to become a teacher so that I can help kids find their voice. So I became a teacher,” said Burton.

Burton is constantly helping her children find that voice by organizing the school’s student council, science fair and battle of the books among other activities. Her students say she’s light hearted but wants them to be ready for the next school year.

“She’s nice and she’s taught me a lot this year,” said Addison Sarver.

“She’s tough on you, she’s strict and she’s trying to get you ready for middle school,” said Tanner Shaw.

The school’s secretary nominated Burton because she recognized all the hard work she puts in. Debbie Cook-Bailey says they are lucky to have Burton.

She’s a teacher that every school would love to have. She stays late, she does so many things for her fifth grade. Most importantly she prepares them for middle school and that’s very important going from elementary to middle school,” said Cook-Bailey.

Burton says she invests more than her time with her students and she let’s them know it’s not just a job.

“I want them to know that I care about them and that they can always come to me even years down the road. Come to me and say hey you prepared me for the outside world,” said Burton.

Among everything else she does for her students she also organizes and finds fundraisers for their annual field trip to Pigeon Forge. This desire among others is why Janet Burton is WVVA and Cole Chevy’s Winner for December’s Teacher Feature.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tori Lycans led them on a chase after they asked her about an unattended child left in her car,...
Mom leads police on chase after officers respond to child left in car outside bar
Smash and Skirmish opens in Welch. A fun new way to let loose for all ages.
New indoor play space for all ages opens in Welch
Princeton to get new community center
Princeton to get new community center
Rightway Drug opens doors on Monday, January 9th in Welch, West Virginia.
New pharmacy with big plans opens in Welch
Concord University receives federal funding for two programs
Concord University receives federal funding for two programs

Latest News

The incident happened on Jan. 11, 2023 in the Oakvale area.
Worker dies on the job in Mercer County
National Blood Donor Month
January is National Blood Donor Month
Students across the area will be among the first in the nation to put electric school buses to...
Raleigh County puts first electric school bus to the test
Patient Educator Constance Saunders talks to class attendees
Diabetes education classes being taught at PCH