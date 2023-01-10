Wednesday looks fairly quiet, but a cold front moves in by late week

EVENING PLANNER (WVVA WEATHER)

High pressure to our east will allow for a southerly/southwesterly flow into midweek, keeping temps on the milder end for this time of year as we head into midweek. Low temps tonight will be seasonal, if not just above average, dropping into the 20s and 30s. We look partly cloudy overnight, with areas of frost.

TOMORROW

Tomorrow will bring lots of cloud cover, but most of us will still stay dry and mild. Highs tomorrow will top off in the upper 40s-mid 50s. We could see a pop-up shower or even a few flurries Wednesday afternoon-evening, but most will stay precip-free. Low temps Wednesday night will fall into the 20s and 30s again under mostly cloudy skies.

WEDNESDAY FORECAST

Cloud cover will continue to build in on Thursday as a cold front heads our way. Highs should hit the 50s out ahead of the front with warmer southerly winds. By Thursday afternoon/evening, we’ll see some rain moving in, and it could become locally heavy at times Thursday night.

WINTER WEATHER THIS WEEKEND

Rain looks to make the transition to snow late Thursday-Friday as colder air surges in behind the departing system. While not a major storm, it looks like a few inches of snow along our western facing slopes could at least be a nuisance/driving hazard at the end of the work week...

