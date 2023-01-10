Temperatures will warm up through midweek

It’s a cold start to our day with temperatures in the 20s for most, but we’ll warm above average this afternoon with highs in the 40s and possibly the low 50s. We’ll stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day.

Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight. Temperatures will drop down to around the freezing mark overnight.

We’ll grow even warmer tomorrow. High temperatures will climb into the 50s for most Wednesday afternoon. Most should stay dry with mainly cloudy skies; however, I’m not going to rule out a stray shower late afternoon and into the evening hours.

Rain will make its way into the region on Thursday ahead of a cold front. A few rumbles of thunder and some heavy downpours cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will be very mild with highs in the 50s and possibly the low 60s.

Cold air will funnel into our area behind that front. On Friday and Saturday, high temperatures will only top off in the 20s and 30s. That will allow rain to changeover to snow. Accumulating snow is looking likely for our western facing slopes but it’s still too early for a snow map. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

