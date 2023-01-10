Recovery program in Mullens receives large grant

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Rural Appalachian Improvement League (RAIL), in Mullens, West Virginia, received a large grant to help those in recovery.

470,000 dollars was granted to RAIL to help improve the community by helping people coming out of recovery.

RAIL was founded by Dewey Houck in 2001, and his program recently received the funds to help kick it into its next phase.

“It’s to break down barriers between a person who’s in recovery and in need of employment. So, it’s sort of an aftercare program. So, what we do is breakdown barriers,” said Kristi Halsey, Executive Director, Rail.

Halsey added the money will help with transportation needs and gear up programs including a dinner theatre program.

The dinner theatre program will be one play per quarter, matching people in recovery or at risk, with people in the community who can mentor them.

Core members of RAIL say this program is needed in their community.

“People coming out of rehab, this is just the first step in their recovery. There is a lot of steps in between that. We don’t want these people to go back into their same community, same routine, and get into the same rut,” said Charles Feller, Vice President of the board, RAIL.

The Mullens Opportunity Center (MOC) has many programs for those coming out of recovery to help with reintegrating into the community.

The MOC also has a program where they make bracelets out of cardboard boxes and sell them, 50% of the profits go towards the artist and the other proceeds go towards people in recovery.

The MOC does work with the Guyandotte River as well, and cleans up five entry ports in Wyoming County. They have many programs that could use your help.

If you want to learn more about the programs or learn how to become a volunteer visit RAILWV.ORG

