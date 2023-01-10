Raleigh County volunteers ban together to help those impacted by water crisis

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - For some Raleigh County residents, it has been weeks since they’ve been able to take a shower, cook food or even get drinking water from their faucets. As county officials worked to fix the widespread water issues that left thousands of people without access to water, residents pulled together to help their neighbors in need.

“It just couldn’t happen without volunteers,” shared John Zilinski, Director of the Raleigh County 911 Center. “That’s the big thing that has helped push through this- all the volunteers that went out there, delivered water, handed out water.”

Throughout the crisis, the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office has been handing out cases of water to the community. They started this late last month, just days after near-zero temperatures caused numerous breaks in the water line.

Lieutenant Jason Redden with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office says the distribution helped in two ways: it gave people access to water and, in turn, allowed the water tanks to refill more quickly.

“Every little bit helps,” he shared. “The more nonessential tasks that we can avoid, the better off.”

Volunteers with Beckley CERT, which stand for Community Emergency Response Team, were also hands-on the last few weeks. They handed out nearly a dozen pallets of water at the Sophia Volunteer Fire Department and went door-to-door in Slab Fork and Hotchkiss, passing out bottles of water to the last residents to see their water return.

“They had been without water almost two weeks, so it was a big deal for them,” shared CERT Instructor Chris Graham. “We’re out there, and we are doing our best to help everybody that we can, and it’s a good feeling.”

In addition to these efforts, showering facilities were also set up across the county.

Volunteers have pulled back as the water crisis is winding down.

