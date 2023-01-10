Princeton to get new community center

The new facility will utilize the empty space in the building connected to City Hall.
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 7:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -Thanks to federal funding, Princeton will be getting a new community center in an effort to centralize city buildings. The new facility will have three basketball courts, an indoor soccer stadium, a martial arts room, and two classrooms – all available for community use. Samuel Lusk, The Economic Development Director for Princeton, says the new facility will be replacing the current Princeton Recreation Center and will utilize the empty space in the building connected to City Hall.

“We have this amazing facility here at Bee Street, and we would like all of our departments and all of our city operations just to be here in one location, and the Rec Center is certainly going to be the next step to do that,” says Lusk.

Lusk credits Senator Capito with securing the 2.2 million dollars of federal funding for the project and guesses that her interest in the project came from her visit in 2020.

