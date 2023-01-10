‘Loneliness may make seniors more susceptible to scams’ says psychologist

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -Medicare scams continue to be an ever-present danger in our community. Scammers prey on those they view as easy targets such as seniors. The scam is simple – but can be surprisingly effective. Scammers call seniors, claiming to be from Medicare to get personal information. Dr. Kristi Dumas, CEO and psychologist with Dumas Psychology Collective, says that it’s not just an issue of familiarity with technology that makes seniors a favorite target for scams. She says loneliness can keep seniors on the phone long enough to get won over by these expert con artists.

“Often, they are very isolated; they lack that human contact that comes from scammers or people who call that initially seem very intently concerned about you who are scamming you based on that emotionalism that they know comes from that vulnerable population,” says Dr. Dumas.

Dr. Dumas added that some seniors may feel embarrassment after falling for these scams, which may discourage them from reporting their losses. However, these people are professionals, and they have a number of tactics to make their scams believable to those of any age.

West Virginia’s Attorney General, Patrick Morrisey, says some of these scammers may even have the ability to change what appears on caller ID using a “spoofing technique.” He adds, they can pose as Medicare, doctor’s offices, or even family members and use new Medicare cards or free money as the carrot on a stick to entice people to give up personal information. If you are concerned that a caller may not be telling the truth, Morrisey recommends calling your insurer using the contact information found on your insurance sheets to verify.

