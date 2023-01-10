Fatal shooting of robber by customer at Mexican restaurant will go to grand jury, police say

Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.(Houston Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (Gray News) – The fatal shooting of a suspected robber by a customer at a Mexican restaurant in Houston last week will be referred to a grand jury, police said.

According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting happened at The Ranchito #4 around 11:30 p.m.

Witnesses told police that a man in a ski mask entered the restaurant and pointed a pistol at customers, demanding their money. As the suspect collected money, one of the customers pulled out his own gun and shot the suspect multiple times, killing him, police said.

The shooter then retrieved all the stolen money from the robber and returned it to the other customers before leaving.

When first responders arrived, they pronounced the suspect dead on the scene. He was later identified as Eric Eugene Washington, 30.

The day after the shooting, police released surveillance images of the shooter, asking for the public’s help in identifying him. Officials have since identified the man and spoken with him.

After consulting with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, Houston police determined the shooting will be referred to a grand jury. Since the man has not been arrested or charged with a crime, his identity is not being released, but police said he is 46.

Anyone with information can contact the department’s homicide division at 713-308-3600.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said a teacher was shot by a 6-year-old student is recovering, and that the act was...
6-year-old student intentionally shot teacher, police say
Retro Reset holds wrestling event at Crossroads Mall in Bradley.
Crossroads Mall sees 150+ show out for wrestling match
wvva
Snow Patrol Closings and Delays
Princeton to get new community center
Princeton to get new community center
Winter weather advisory in effect until tomorrow morning
Overcast tonight turns into showers overnight.

Latest News

Gem Mutlu, a friend of the family, opens up about seeing Ana Walshe hours before she went...
Friend describes seeing woman before disappearance
Anthime "Baked Alaska" Gionet, who livestreamed himself storming the U.S. Capitol in Jan. 6,...
Capitol riot far-right internet personality gets 60 days behind bars
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the PACT Act, which helps veterans get screened for...
GOP requests intel ‘damage assessment’ of Biden documents
National guard members check on residents, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Buffalo N.Y., following...
NOAA: Ian, drought supercharged US weather extremes in 2022
Justin Gilstrap, 11, was riding his bike when one of the dogs started barking at him and then...
11-year-old boy undergoes several surgeries after dogs attack him