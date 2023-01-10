BSU drops close game with Charleston

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield State and Charleston went back-and-forth in an entertaining game.

Both teams possessed the lead in the opening 20 minutes. The Golden Eagles took a two-point advantage into the half and then made enough plays in the second half to come away with a nine-point win.

Jordan Hinds scored a game-high 28 points. He made 6 of his 7 3PT attempts.

Bluefield State drops to 5-10 on the season.

