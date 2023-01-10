Ballerina-turned-football player plans to take her skills to college

A ballerina-turned-football player is hoping to take her skills to college.
A ballerina-turned-football player is hoping to take her skills to college.(WMTV)
By Colton Molesky and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 8:36 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) - A high school senior in Wisconsin who took her athletic abilities from the stage to the field is hoping to continue her passion in college.

McKynzee Schepp is a ballerina-turned-football player who just wrapped up her senior year at Marshall High School in Madison. She finished with 37 field goals and earned First-Team All-Conference Honors.

“I just loved it, like I enjoyed it,” she told WMTV. “I’ve been playing since eighth grade.”

Through her high school career, Schepp said she faced diversity and even transferred from Sun Prairie High School to Marshall.

“I got bullied a lot, and I just didn’t feel comfortable,” she said.

Schepp played through all of the struggles, continually falling back on her love of the game to push her forward. Her aim is now to play in college.

Her mother, Kris Ganske, said Schepp has had a lot of ups and downs on her journey.

“Her passion and drive are just incredible,” she said.

Both Ganske and McKynzee’s father, Jacob Shepp, said McKynzee Schepp’s work ethic helped her rise above the hardship, noting the hours she spent at places like Sun Prairie Athletic Club honing her craft.

“Super proud of what she’s done, sort of going against the odds, and already, my understanding is that Marshall, one of the coaches, has a daughter that is sort of following in her footsteps,” Schepp said.

McKynzee Schepp said she hopes to not only continue playing but to inspire other girls to tackle football too.

“I like inspiring younger generations; it makes me happy that girls look up to me,” she said.

McKynzee Schepp said she is considering several schools for college and plans to tour in the spring.

Copyright 2023 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter weather advisory in effect until tomorrow morning
Overcast tonight turns into showers overnight.
Sunday will mark one month since 14-year-old Kierra Jackson was discovered deceased in her...
Kierra Jackson’s death: What we know as the one month anniversary approaches
Vain Colby: The Final Bow
Vain Colby: The Final Bow
Raleigh County leaders provided an update on water restoration Saturday morning.
Beckley Water and Raleigh County PSD optimistic on water service restoration
Mercer Mall Shooting Arrests
Multiple arrests made in Mercer Mall shooting

Latest News

FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a...
Jury chosen to hear Proud Boys Jan. 6 sedition trial
U.S. President Joe Biden walks with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, at his...
Biden, López Obrador open Mexico meetings with brusque talk
FILE - A customer fills out a Mega Millions lottery ticket at a convenience store in...
$1.1B Mega Millions prize also can be winner for retailers
FILE - After swearing in as House Speaker, Kevin McCarthy thanks former President Donald Trump...
Having elected House speaker, Republicans try governing
FILE - President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after stepping off Marine...
DOJ reviewing potentially classified docs at Biden center