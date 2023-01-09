W.Va.’s AG praises transgender athlete ban upholding

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says a federal judge got it right when it comes to West Virginia’s ban on transgender athletes competing in female sports. The judge ruled the ban is constitutional and will remain in effect.

The American Civil Liberties Union and it’s West Virginia Chapter filed a lawsuit in 2021 on behalf of an 11-year-old transgender girl who wanted to compete in middle school cross country in Harrison County. Morrisey says the judge’s decision is a big win for women’s sports in the state. He says there is nothing discriminatory about the ban and that it has everything to do with biology and fairness in women’s sports.

“No one’s talking about discriminating against people that may have different perspectives but when your desire, your goal starts to compete with the basic fairness of a whole class of people with women. That’s wrong and we have to make sure that we’re protecting women’s ability to participate in sports and have a level playing field there,” said Morrisey.

Morrisey says he believes West Virginians would agree with him in that it is not fair to allow biological males to participate in women’s sports. He says his office is anticipating appeals on the decision and will remain prepared on the ban.

WVVA did reach out to the ACLU of West Virginia for comment on the upholding but have not heard back.

