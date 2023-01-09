Temperatures will climb over the next few days

EVENING PLANNER (WVVA WEATHER)

High pressure will keep us chilly, but dry tonight as we head into our Tuesday evening. Low temps will hit the mid 20s-low 30s for most, and patchy frost will be possible, especially in deeper sheltered valleys. We’ll otherwise be partly cloudy and breezy at times overnight.

High pressure will start to shift east tomorrow, opening up the door for more of a southwesterly wind flow. Temps, therefore, won’t be quite as cold as they’ve been to start the work week. High temps will be around or just above normal for most Tuesday afternoon, hitting the mid to upper 40s. We look mainly dry, with only passing clouds and the slim chance for a stray shower/sprinkle or some flurries at high spots. Tuesday night looks partly cloudy with lows again around freezing, in the 30s.

Wednesday should bring even warmer temps, in the upper 40s-mid 50s, and a mix of sun and clouds. A cold front will then begin to push into our area by Thursday, bringing rain for the second half of the work week. We could see some showers Wednesday evening, with more rounds of rain expected into Thursday.

Temps will drop behind this system again into MLK DAY Weekend, bringing another cold snap, and the possibility of some light snow Friday-Saturday...STAY TUNED AS WE GET MORE DETAILS!

