Scott Hill announces retirement from Theatre West Virginia

Hill has acted as TWV’s General Manager for the last nine years
Scott Hill, Cliffside Ampitheatre in Grandview
Scott Hill, Cliffside Ampitheatre in Grandview(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANDVIEW, W.Va. (WVVA) - After nearly a decade, Theatre West Virginia’s General Manager is stepping down.

Scott Hill took on the role in 2014, and now that the 2022 season has wrapped up, he’s ready for the curtain to close.

“In my twenties, I worked for other people; in my thirties, I worked for myself; in my forties, I worked for the American Red Cross and this theater got my fifties,” Scott shared, “...and I don’t know what’s going to get my sixties.”

As general manager, Hill has worked to promote the arts in southern West Virginia and has even done so during a global pandemic. He has helped produce dozens of shows and has met hundreds of actors, but he says it’s the community he will miss most of all.

“Those are the people that I’ll miss, the people sitting in these chairs and have came out year after year after year and, hopefully, will continue to support Theatre West Virginia,” he shared.

Hill will retire as General Manager in ten days. During that time, he will work to ensure a smooth transition for the next leadership team. The TWV’s Executive Board’s 10 members will be in charge of deciding his replacement.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter weather advisory in effect until tomorrow morning
Overcast tonight turns into showers overnight.
Sunday will mark one month since 14-year-old Kierra Jackson was discovered deceased in her...
Kierra Jackson’s death: What we know as the one month anniversary approaches
Police said a teacher was shot by a 6-year-old student is recovering, and that the act was...
6-year-old student intentionally shot teacher, police say
Vain Colby: The Final Bow
Vain Colby: The Final Bow
wvva
Snow Patrol Closings and Delays

Latest News

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey
W.Va.’s AG praises transgender athlete ban upholding
Classroom at Melrose Elementary School
Melrose teachers receive $500 grants
Retro Reset holds wrestling event at Crossroads Mall in Bradley.
Crossroads Mall sees 150+ show out for wrestling match
Sunday is last night for ‘Holiday of Lights’ in Bluefield
Sunday is last night for ‘Holiday of Lights’ in Bluefield