Scott Hill announces retirement from Theatre West Virginia

GRANDVIEW, W.Va. (WVVA) - After nearly a decade, Theatre West Virginia’s General Manager is stepping down.

Scott Hill took on the role in 2014, and now that the 2022 season has wrapped up, he’s ready for the curtain to close.

“In my twenties, I worked for other people; in my thirties, I worked for myself; in my forties, I worked for the American Red Cross and this theater got my fifties,” Scott shared, “...and I don’t know what’s going to get my sixties.”

As general manager, Hill has worked to promote the arts in southern West Virginia and has even done so during a global pandemic. He has helped produce dozens of shows and has met hundreds of actors, but he says it’s the community he will miss most of all.

“Those are the people that I’ll miss, the people sitting in these chairs and have came out year after year after year and, hopefully, will continue to support Theatre West Virginia,” he shared.

Hill will retire as General Manager in ten days. During that time, he will work to ensure a smooth transition for the next leadership team. The TWV’s Executive Board’s 10 members will be in charge of deciding his replacement.

