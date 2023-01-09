Police: Relative kills woman’s cat during argument

The relative that killed the cat left and has not yet been arrested, according to police.
The relative that killed the cat left and has not yet been arrested, according to police.
By Kesia Cameron and Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 1:24 PM EST
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now/Gray News) – A cat was killed in South Dakota last week after an argument between relatives, according to the Sioux Falls Police Department.

Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said the cat’s owner and her relative started fighting around 6 p.m. Thursday.

The woman who owned the animal was not hurt during the dispute.

The relative that killed the cat left and has not yet been arrested, according to police.

Clemens said animal control took the cat to the Humane Society.

