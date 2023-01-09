Melrose teachers receive $500 grants

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Two teachers at Melrose Elementary School are seeing $500 a piece to help their students develop in the classroom. Ashley Shaw a kindergarten teacher and Emily Lester a third grade teacher got the grants from Concord University through an application process.

Shaw says she’ll be using the money to get author study books for her students to read. Lester says she plans to use her funds to help her third grade learn about math through a garden that will be planted in the spring. She says she not certain what will be planted but will be leaving it up to her students.

“I was really excited. We’re going to be able to use this for the whole third grade. It’s just a really good opportunity for a hands on project which the kids always learn better that way so I was really excited to get this grant,” said Lester.

“The kids really seem to build upon the characters. They love learning about the characters, the settings. It helps build that love for reading as we go through the books,” said Shaw.

Both Shaw and Lester say they plan on applying for more grants for future projects to help their students learn while in the classroom.

