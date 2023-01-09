Crossroads Mall sees 150+ show out for wrestling match

Retro Reset holds wrestling event at Crossroads Mall in Bradley.
Retro Reset holds wrestling event at Crossroads Mall in Bradley.(Jamie Leigh Reichert)
By Jamie Leigh Reichert
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 8:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A wrestling competition held at The Crossroads Mall in Bradley over the weekend drew in a crowd bigger than 150 people.

PWL and RSW presented Clash at the Crossroads Mall in Retro Reset where members of the League wrestled one another.

Tickets were sold for $10, with 180 seats for attendees. The event sold out with many onlookers standing to watch the show.

The owner of Retro Reset says having events like this one is needed in the community.

“I like it because people say there is nothing to do around here. The key to changing that is to actually put the effort into changing that is actually putting in the effort to make that happen. I’m just proud that we are actually bringing things to the area for people to do,” said Shane Ingram, Owner of Retro Reset.

Retro Reset has more events coming up. You can visit Retro Reset’s Facebook page here. RetroReset Video Games & Collectibles | Facebook

