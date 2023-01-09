County Raleigh 911 Center says end of water crisis is near

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Raleigh County’s county-wide water crisis is nearing its end, according to crews with the Raleigh County 911 Center.

As of Monday morning, the Raleigh County Public Service District (PSD) says only 150 customers remain without water. This includes residents around Peachtree, Drew’s Creek and Wagonda Village. Route 3 has been restored to Eunice. Meanwhile, tanks in Slab Fork and Hotchkiss have water but are not fully pressurized because water is having to be pumped uphill. Public Service Leaders say residents in these areas should see their water return by Monday night.

The issue began around Christmas as the area saw near-zero temperatures, resulting in numerous leaks in the county’s water system and leaving nearly 4,000 residents without water.

“We are very optimistic that we will be done with this in about two days- water restored to everybody,” said John Zilinski, Director of 911 and Emergency Management in Raleigh County. “Things are looking up.”

While a majority of residents have seen their water return, there are still boil water advisories in effect in the Cool Ridge and Flat Top areas. Zilinski shared that showering facilities and water distribution sites are set up across the county in Whitesville, Sundial. Lester, Coal River and Slab Fork. Call 304-255-9100 for more information on locations and times.

