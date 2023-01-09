A cold but dry day is in store for the region

Most are dry this morning, but the higher elevations in western Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties are still dealing with some flurries. Areas of patchy fog have developed as well, and in locations that are at or below freezing, we could see some slick spots from freezing fog and yesterday’s precipitation. Clouds will decrease throughout the day leading to partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Temperatures will stay on the colder side with highs in the mid/upper 30s and low 40s. Breezy conditions will make it feel even colder.

Clouds will decrease throughout the day, but we'll stay cold with high temperatures in the 30s and low 40s. (WVVA WEATHER)

Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight. Temperatures will dip down into the 20s and low 30s overnight.

Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight with low temperatures in the 20s and low 30s. (WVVA WEATHER)

We should stay dry tomorrow with mainly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the 40s and possibly the low 50s.

Mainly cloudy skies are expected on Tuesday with high temperatures in the 40s and possibly the low 50s. (WVVA WEATHER)

Even warmer conditions are expected on Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures will climb into the 50s and possibly the low 60s both days. We should continue to stay dry on Wednesday, but rain will move into the region on Thursday ahead of an approaching cold front.

A big warm up is expected for the middle of the week before temperatures crash on Friday and Saturday. (WVVA WEATHER)

Once that front moves through our region, cold air will begin to rush in. Winds will pick up out of the northwest which will allow for some upslope snow showers on Friday and into Saturday. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.