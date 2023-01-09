Beckley PD accepting applications for annual Citizens Police Academy

By Gailyn Markham
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Beckley Police Department is currently taking applications for its annual Citizens Police Academy.

The academy is a 10-week program that is set to begin in March and focuses on different aspects of police work. Students will learn about K9 operations, polygraph tests, crime scene investigations and more.

Sergeant David Bailey, Community Services Officer for the Beckley Police Department, tells WVVA that the academy is a great way for folks to get to know their local police officers.

“[The] Citizens Police Academy is- it’s a great way for, you know, the public to come in to see how the police department works,” he said. “It gives the public also opportunities to ask us questions. If there’s something they’re unsure of what to do, then it’s a great place where they can come in and talk to us in a positive way.”

The Citizens Police Academy is free to the public, but the department is only accepting around 25 applicants. Applicants must be a Beckley or Raleigh County resident aged 18 or older without any felony convictions against them or any misdemeanor arrests in the last two years. They also may not have been involuntarily committed to a mental health facility.

Registration ends Friday, March 3. Click here to begin the process.

wvva
