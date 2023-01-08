Sunday is last night for ‘Holiday of Lights’ in Bluefield

Christmas City’s annual tradition is wrapping up.
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -Christmas and New Year might be over, but the Holiday of Lights at Bluefield City Park is still going strong – until the end of Sunday night that is. The Holiday of Lights has been a beloved Christmas tradition since 1996, dazzling the entire area with more than 1 million Christmas lights, but now it’s time to say goodbye – or at least, see you next year. Sunday night will be this year’s last chance to go through the display, and it won’t be the only thing getting packed up. According to their website, Christmas City’s other attractions such as the ice skating rink, projection map, and animated Christmas tree are also planned to end for the year. If you still haven’t gotten enough Christmas, you have until 10:00pm January 8th to go through the Holiday of Lights. If you miss it, you’ll have to wait until Christmas City 2023.

