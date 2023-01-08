Shady Spring wins battle of juggernauts in Lil’ Tony Webster Classic

Tigers defeat Bluefield Beavers 48-34
Shady Spring wins battle of juggernauts in Lil’ Tony Webster Classic
By Jon Surratt
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 12:28 AM EST
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - For the second game of the Lil’ Tony Webster Classic, the Shady Spring Tigers took on the Bluefield Beavers in a matchup of two of the best teams in the area. The Tigers come in No. 2 ranked in Class AAA while the Beavers are ranked No. 1 in Class AA.

It was a back-and-forth affair to start, as the Tigers got out to a 7-2 lead, before the Beavers took the lead back to end the first quarter 12-9.

In the second quarter, the Tigers roared back. The team would hold the Beavers to six points and lead 27-18 into the second half.

Despite Bluefield getting it to a five point game in the third, the Tigers kept their separation the rest of the way and won 48-34. Ammar Maxwell led the way with 19 points.

