Local leaders in Raleigh County give update on water crisis and school situation

By Clayton McChesney
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BEAVER, W.Va. (WVVA) -Local leaders in Raleigh County gave an optimistic update on the ongoing water crisis. During a phone meeting Sunday morning, officials from Beckley Water announced things may soon be returning to normal for those affected by the Beckley Water crisis. One of the most significant updates announced was on the reopening of the Raleigh County schools.

“The big announcement, I guess, today, which will come from the Superintendent of the schools, as far as Beckley water goes... We would be ready for Raleigh County Schools to open this week if that’s what the school board chooses,” says Jonathan Stanley, a representative from Beckley Water.

In a Facebook post, Raleigh County Schools confirmed they will reopen all schools on January 9 except for Marsh Fork Elementary School which will have only staff report.

The Raleigh County PSD say water is getting to Slab Fork and estimate water will be getting to Hotchkiss by the end of the Sunday.

