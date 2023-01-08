Cold front passes over tonight, chance for more wintry mix weather is in store

Rain continues throughout the night and overnight could potentially see some flurries!
Tonight, sees continued showers and isolated thunderstorms
Tonight, sees continued showers and isolated thunderstorms
By Alivia Colon
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today we started the week off on a gloomy note- with temperatures ranging in the 30s all day and rain on and off throughout the day. Many of us will see today’s winter weather advisory expire this evening, but those of us to the north will want to be prepared for continued mixed conditions.

Tonight we are chilly and in the low 30s, Rain continues
Tonight we are chilly and in the low 30s, Rain continues

Tonight, we dip into the low 30s again and showers could potentially transition into freezing rain late tonight. Early tomorrow morning could see remnants of these showers or even some flurries, especially along and west of the Blue Ridge.

Tomorrow is chilly and could see early morning flurries
Tomorrow is chilly and could see early morning flurries

Temperatures are expected to stay chilly in the mid to upper 30s and even dip into the 20s by evening. Wind gusts are also expected to pick up a bit in the afternoon. However, the latter half of our day tomorrow looks to dry up and remain dry for the first half of our work week!

