Authorities working ‘around the clock’ in search for Massachusetts woman missing since New Year’s Day

(CNN) - A Massachusetts mother of three remains missing and authorities say they are “working around the clock” to find her.

Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen by a family member at her home in Cohasset, Massachusetts, around 4:00 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Police say Walshe was taking a ride share to catch a flight from Boston to Washington, D.C. for her property management job there.

“At this point, we cannot confirm that she actually got into a ride share in Cohasset. Further, we have confirmed with the airlines and that’s been a challenge, that she did not board a plane this week,” Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley said.

Attempts to track Walshe’s cell phone or possible credit card activity have come up empty.

Quigley says this remains a missing person’s case with no evidence to support anything “suspicious or criminal.“

