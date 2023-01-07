Vain Colby: The Final Bow

By Joshua Bolden
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Funeral services were held for playwright, actor, TV pitchman and journalist Vain Colby at the Historic Granada Theater. WVVA’s photojournalist Mark Hughes and editor Joshua Bolden take us there for Colby’s final bow in the video above.

Hear from Vain Colby in his own words in this Hometown Hero from July 2020.

Reflections from fellow actors & actresses with 4Pals can be found here.

Reflections from community members can be found here.

A link to his obituary can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday will mark one month since 14-year-old Kierra Jackson was discovered deceased in her...
Kierra Jackson’s death: What we know as the one month anniversary approaches
Search for missing boaters in Smith Mountain Lake enters 4th day... 1.5.23
Names released of boaters found dead in Smith Mountain Lake
Kobe Brown in court with his attorney Tim Lupardis
McDowell murder suspect accepts plea deal
Bryan Kohberger was extradited to Idaho on Wednesday.
Police: Idaho slaying suspect’s DNA found at crime scene
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) reacts during the second half of an NFL football game...
Health experts discuss possibility of Damar Hamlin’s injury

Latest News

The W.Va. legislature's 2023 regular session is set to begin Wed., Jan. 11.
Del. Gearheart shares priorities as incoming W.Va. GOP House Whip
Del. Gearheart shares priorities as incoming W.Va. GOP House Whip
Del. Gearheart shares priorities as incoming W.Va. GOP House Whip
Doctor or psychiatrist consulting and diagnostic examining stressful woman patient on obstetric...
Doctors highlight the importance of health screening for the new year
Mary Hogan's award winning photo.
Artist Feature: Award winning photographer Mary Hogan