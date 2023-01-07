Shady Spring claws back to win instant classic with James Monroe

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Shady Spring and James Monroe put on a show to close out Friday’s session of the New River CTC Invitational.

The reigning Class A champs galloped out to an early lead and held a 10-point advantage at the half.

The Tigers roared back in the 2nd half. They made 12 of their 17 shots (70.6%).

The game was tied at 45 with 4:44 left. Cole Chapman converted a four-point play as Shady Spring finished the game on a 10-7 run.

This game as well as the matchup between Eli Allen and Braden Chapman lived up to the hype.

These are two of the best teams in the entire state.

